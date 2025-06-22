Karisma Kapoor Flies To Delhi With Kids And Saif-Kareena For Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur's Prayer Meet

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, died after suffering a heart attack during a polo match in England on June 12. His family announced a prayer meeting in his memory, to be held in New Delhi on June 22. Karisma, along with their two children, Samaira and Kiaan, flew to the capital earlier today to attend the ceremony.

On Sunday, Karisma and her kids were spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport. All three of them were dressed in sombre white for the prayer meeting. Take a look:

Karisma's sister Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan also made their way to the airport. The couple seemed to be joining Karisma at Sanjay Kapur's prayer meet in Delhi.

Last week, Sunjay Kapur's family released a press note citing details of his cremation and prayer meet. While Sunjay's last rites took place on Thursday at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in New Delhi, the prayer meeting will be held today between 4 pm and 5 pm at the Taj Palace Hotel. The note had the signatures of his mother, Rani Surinder Kapur, his wife Priya, Safira, and Azarias. His kids with Karisma Kapoor were also mentioned.

Sunjay Kapur died after suffering a heart attack at the age of 53. According to sources close to him, the businessman was playing polo at the Guards Polo Club when he reportedly suffocated. He requested to stop the game and then left the ground. Soon after, he suffered a heart attack and died.

The sources further shared that Sunjay apparently swallowed a bee and the sting in his throat caused a heart attack. Sunjay was running a polo team - Aureus - of which he was the patron. He was playing against Sujan, which is a team run by Jaisal Singh, a hotelier.