Sunjay Kapur Funeral: Karisma, Children, Kareena-Saif Pay Last Respects To The Businessman

Sunjay Kapur's family released a press note yesterday, citing details of his cremation taking place on June 19, 2025. His last rites took place earlier today, at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground, New Delhi.

Karisma Kapoor was seen leaving for Delhi with her children Samaira and Kiaan, today in the morning. Soon after Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were also seen departing from the Mumbai airport.

New visuals have now surfaced where Karisma Kapoor is seen consoling her children as they attend the funeral. The actress was seen paying her last respects with her children, as they bid an emotional farewell.

VIDEO | Delhi: Actor Karisma Kapoor attends the funeral of her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur.





Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were also seen in the visuals, standing by Karisma Kapoor during this difficult time.

VIDEO | Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan attend the funeral of industrialist Sunjay Kapur, the ex-husband of Karisma Kapoor.



Kapur, the Chairman of auto components firm Sona Comstar, reportedly suffered a heart attack while he was in the middle of a polo match.

Sunjay Kapur's son Kiaan broke down at the funeral, while Kareena Kapoor Khan and family offered emotional support.

After the last rites, a prayer meeting will be held on Sunday (June 22) between 4 pm and 5 pm at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi. The note had signatures of his mother, Rani Surinder Kapur, his wife Priya, Safira, and Azarias. His kids with Karisma Kapoor were also mentioned.

Businessman and Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur died after suffering a heart attack in England on June 12, 2025. According to reports, he swallowed a bee which triggered a heart attack. Official confirmation about the cause of death is yet to be revealed.

