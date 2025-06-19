Karisma Kapoor, Along With Children, Flies To Delhi To Attend Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur's Last Rites

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur died after suffering a heart attack in England on June 12. According to reports, he swallowed a bee, which triggered a heart attack though there's no confirmation about it till yet. On Thursday (July 19), Sunjay Kapur's last rites will be performed at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground, New Delhi. Karisma Kapoor, along with her children Samaira and Kiaan, were spotted at the Mumbai airport early in the morning. They will be attending the last rites in Delhi.

What's Happening

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapoor had a high-profile wedding in 2003. They filed for a divorce in 2014 through mutual consent. After a prolonged legal battle, their divorce was finalised in 2016. They share a daughter Samaira and a son Kiaan.

On Wednesday, Sunjay Kapur's family released a press note, detailing the time and place of the last rites and a prayer meet.

While the press note was signed by Samaira and Kiaan, Karisma's name was not mentioned.

On Thursday morning, Karisma Kapoor made the first public appearance at the airport following her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's death. She was accompanied by daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.

After the last rites, a prayer meet will be held on June 22, 2025, between 4 pm and 5 pm at the Taj Palace Hotel in the national capital.

A few minutes after Karisma's departure, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were also spotted at the Mumbai airport. They are also expected to attend Sunjay Kapur's last rites.

Sunjay Kapur's Last Viral Posts

Hours before his sudden death, Sunjay Kapur had shared a condolence message for the Air India plane crash victims on his X handle.

"Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash," he wrote.

On June 9, he had shared a philosophical post, captioning it as, "Progress demands bold choices, not perfect conditions." He added the hashtag #MondayMotivation to his post.

The post read, "Your time on Earth is limited. Leave the "what ifs" to the philosophers and instead dive headfirst into the "why nots".

In A Nutshell

Sunjay Kapur's last rites will be performed at 5 pm today. Karisma Kapoor, along with her children, jetted off to Delhi early in the morning to attend the funeral.

