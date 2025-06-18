Sunjay Kapur's Funeral To Be Held In Delhi Tomorrow

The funeral of Sunjay Kapur, entrepreneur and Karisma Kapoor's former husband, will be held in New Delhi tomorrow, the family said in a press note issued on Wednesday.

According to reports, Sunjay Kapur suffered a heart attack after swallowing a bee during a polo match on June 12, 2025. He was 53.

The last rites will be held on Friday at 5 pm at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground, New Delhi.

A prayer meeting will be held on June 22, 2025, between 4 pm and 5 pm at the Taj Palace Hotel in the national capital.

Sunjay Kapur was a prominent polo player and the chairman of Sona Comstar, a company dedicated to manufacturing parts for electric vehicles.

He was married to actor Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016. They share two children - a daughter Samaira and a son Kiaan.

Hours before his sudden death, Sunjay Kapur had shared a condolence message for the Air India plane crash victims on his X handle.

Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. 🙏 #planecrash — Sunjay Kapur (@sunjaykapur) June 12, 2025

On June 9, he had shared a philosophical post, captioning it as, "Progress demands bold choices, not perfect conditions." He added the hashtag #MondayMotivation to his post.

The post read, "Your time on Earth is limited. Leave the "what ifs" to the philosophers and instead dive headfirst into the "why nots".

Besides Samaira and Kiaan, Sunjay Kapur is also survived by his mother Rani Surinder Kapur, wife Priya Kapur, and other children Safira and Azarias.

