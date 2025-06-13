Sanjay Kapur Was A US Citizen, Legal Complications May Delay The Funeral: Sources

Legal complications may cause a delay in the funeral of Sunjay Kapur, businessman and actor Karisma Kapoor's former husband, due to his US citizenship, sources close to the family said.

Sunjay Kapur died on June 12 (Thursday) after suffering a heart attack during a polo match in England. He was 53.

According to insiders, Sunjay Kapur was a US citizen, and since he passed away in London, the legal process of bringing his body to India might get complicated.

Earlier on Friday, Sunjay Kapur's father-in-law Ashok Sachdev said the last rites will be performed in Delhi, India.

"The postmortem is currently underway. Once the paperwork is complete, the body will be brought to India for the last rites," Ashok Sachdev had told NDTV.

Sunjay Kapur is survived by his wife Priya Sachdev and their son Azarias. He was also a father to daughter Samaira and son Kiaan, children from his marriage to Karisma Kapoor.

According to sources close to the businessman, Sunjay Kapur was playing polo at the Guards Polo Club when he felt suffocated. He requested to stop the game and then left the ground. Thereafter, he suffered a heart attack and died.

The insiders further said that Sunjay Kapur apparently swallowed a bee and the sting in his throat caused a heart attack. Sunjay Kapur was running a polo team called Aureus, on which he served as a patron. He was playing against Sujan, a team run by a hotelier named Jaisal Singh.

Days before his death, Sunjay Kapur shared a philosophical post on June 9 (Monday).

"Progress demands bold choices, not perfect conditions." He added the hashtag #MondayMotivation to his post.

The post read, "Your time on Earth is limited. Leave the "what ifs" to the philosophers and instead dive headfirst into the "why nots".

On Thursday, hours before his death, Sunjay Kapur paid condolences to the victims of the Air India plane crash.

Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. 🙏 #planecrash — Sunjay Kapur (@sunjaykapur) June 12, 2025

"Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash," he wrote.

