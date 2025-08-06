NDTV Exclusive: Sunjay Kapur's Death Not Suspicious Says Surrey Police

Businessman Sunjay Kapur - who died last month while playing polo in London - died of natural causes, Surrey Police told NDTV.

Police were called to the Guards Polo Club in Virginia Water just after 5 pm on Thursday, 12 June, following the death of a man in his 50s at the location. "Colleagues from South East Coast Ambulance also attended and confirmed that the man had sadly died at the scene", the police said, adding that, "His death is being treated as non-suspicious".

Kapur's mother Rani Kapur, approached UK authorities for an investigation into her son's death under "highly suspicious and unexplained circumstances". Regarding her concerns, the police said that they are in contact with Mrs Kapur's solicitors in the UK.

Kapur was the owner of the Aureus polo team and used to play polo with William, the Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne. He became unwell while playing in a match at the club's Smith's Lawn.

He was also the former Chairman of auto components major Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar). After his death, Jeffery Mark Overly was appointed as the chairman of Sona Comstar's board on June 23.