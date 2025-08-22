Vivek Agnihotri To NDTV: "No Problems Making Manipur Files, But Kunal Ghosh Should Ask Trinamool Directors To"

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is facing backlash over his upcoming film The Bengal Files, which is scheduled to release on September 5. The film, based on the 1946 Calcutta riots, has sparked controversy in West Bengal, with political leaders from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) accusing the director of pushing a political agenda.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Managing Editor Padmaja Joshi, Agnihotri addressed the criticism from TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, who had questioned why he had not made films on other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Madhya Pradesh, instead of Bengal.

Responding to this, Agnihotri said, "I am thankful to him. He thinks I am so capable and competent that I can make all these files, and I am the only director left in the entire world who should be making this film, which means, first, he is acknowledging that I can address these problems with a lot of responsibility. I have no problems making Manipur Files. In fact, I have written a very, very emotional poem on Manipur, but I was busy."

He added, "I announced this trilogy. I am a filmmaker. I announced this trilogy in 2012, I am still finishing it. One part is left. Once I finish that, then whatever I think should be made will be made. But as far as other files are concerned, they have hundreds of directors and most of the directors have joined the TMC party. Why don't they request their own directors to make it? When their directors are making it and they're expecting me to make it, I want to thank him."

What Did Kunal Ghosh Say?

Kunal Ghosh accused Vivek Agnihotri of using cinema to create division. "Vivek Agnihotri is doing drama. As a filmmaker, what he makes is politically motivated and intended to divide people," he said.

He further questioned, "Why hasn't he made The Gujarat Files, highlighting the riots and the story of Bilkis Bano? Why no UP Files, MP Files or Manipur Files? He has come to Bengal only to serve the BJP's agenda and malign the state."

The TMC leader also alleged that Agnihotri was working at the behest of the BJP. "Just as the BJP is trying to insult Bengal and Bengalis, Vivek Agnihotri is their wooden puppet. He should be thrown out of the state. But since this is Mamata Banerjee's Bengal, and we believe in democracy, no one will stop him," Ghosh said.

Background

The war of words escalated after the special screening of The Bengal Files in Kolkata was halted. The filmmaker alleged that the venue for the trailer launch was cancelled due to political pressure.

"Organisers told me that they can't show it because of political pressure. Then we talked to another multiplex chain. They also told us that there is a lot of political pressure, and we will get stuck in a lot of trouble. And that's why we can't show it either," Agnihotri said.

He added that similar issues arose with another multiplex. "I have just found out that they have cut all the wires. Who is instructing and why they are doing this, I don't know. Multiple FIRs have been lodged against us. This is a private hotel, and how can they stop it in a private hotel? We have been given permission for this," he said, calling the disruption an attack on democratic rights since the censor board had cleared the film and the Calcutta High Court had stayed a ban on it.

Kolkata Police, however, cited procedural lapses.

About The Bengal Files

The Bengal Files explores communal violence in undivided Bengal during the 1940s. The film is part of Agnihotri's "Files" franchise, which earlier included The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files.

The film will hit theatres on September 5.