Abhishek Bachchan Breaks Silence On His Marriage And Separation Rumours With Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan has been in the spotlight for his marriage with Aishwarya Rai. For the past year, speculation around their relationship has made headlines, with several reports hinting at trouble in paradise. While they have chosen to remain tight-lipped about the separation rumours, Abhishek recently spoke about how such misinformation took a toll on him and his family.



In an interview with Etimes, the actor said, "Previously, things that were said about me didn't affect me. Today, I have a family, and it's very upsetting. Even if I clarify something, people will turn it around. Because negative news sells. You're not me. You don't live my life. You're not answerable to the people that I'm answerable to."



He added, "People who put out such negativity have to live with their conscience. They need to deal with their conscience and answer to their maker. See, it's not just me. I don't get affected. I know what the rigmarole of this place is. There are families involved. I'll give you a very good example of this whole new fad of trolling."



Abhishek Bachchan further shared an anecdote about a particularly hurtful comment left by a troll on one of his social media posts. His friend Sikandar Kher was so outraged that he responded by publicly posting his address and challenging the troll to say it to his face.



The actor said, "It's so convenient to sit anonymously behind a computer screen and write the nastiest things. You do realise you're hurting somebody. No matter how thick-skinned they are, it affects them. How would you like it if somebody did that to you?"



Challenging online haters to face him in person, Abhishek added, “If you're going to say it on the internet, I dare you to come say it to me on my face. That person clearly will never have the guts to come and tell me this on my face. If someone comes and tells me things on my face, then I will feel they have conviction. I will respect that."



Workwise, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Kaalidhar Laapata. Directed by Madhumita, the film also features Daivik Bhagela and Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. It will premiere on ZEE5 on July 4.

