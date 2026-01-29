Rubina Dilaik Says "I'm Pregnant" In Viral Instagram Video, Internet Asks If It's Fake News

Actress Rubina Dilaik fuelled curiosity among fans after uploading a cryptic video on her Instagram Stories. The 38-year-old, who shares twin daughters Jeeva and Edhaa with her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla, has hinted at a possible pregnancy.

The clip opens with Rubina Dilaik, draped in a printed brown saree, announcing, “I am pregnant."

The video left social media users confused. While some guessed that she was expecting another child, others claimed Rubina was teasing an upcoming project.

The clip has also been shared across several fan pages on the platform.

Here are some of the reactions:

“Really?” wondered a user. “True or false?” asked another. “Koi show aa raha hoga (Some show must be coming),” speculated an individual. One person thought the announcement had a “twist” to it, while a few even “congratulated” her.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Shimla in 2018. The actress announced her pregnancy in a joint Instagram post in September 2023.

“We promised we would TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married, and now will do AS A FAMILY. Welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon,” they captioned the post.

The couple offered the first glimpse of their daughters in December of the same year.

“Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, are one month old Today. Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab. Send in your wishes for our angels,” read the side note.

Rubina Dilaik made her television debut in 2008 with the daily soap Choti Bahu and soon became a household name. She went on to appear in shows such as Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed, Jeannie Aur Juju and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress also participated in Bigg Boss 14 with Abhinav Shukla and emerged as the winner of the season.

Last year, Rubina Dilaik participated in the television reality show Pati, Patni, Aur Panga, accompanied by Abhinav Shukla. The duo beat fellow contestants Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee to win the title.