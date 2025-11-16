Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla Beat Gurmeet Choudhary And Debina Bonnerjee To Win <i>Pati, Patni Aur Panga</i>

Actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have lifted the trophy of Pati, Patni, Aur Panga, the reality show hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre.

Rubina And Abhinav Share A Sweet Message

After being declared the "Sarvagun Sampann jodi", Rubina and Abhinav shared a heartfelt joint message, crediting the show for giving them rare, uninterrupted time together.

They said the experience allowed them to explore their strengths and weaknesses as a couple without the pressure of daily life.

Rubina and Abhinav won #PatiPatniaurPanga. very well deserved. congratulations you both 🫶🏼✨

You both proved that calm consistency beats loud chaos every time. Truly well deserving champions and an inspiration for everyone#rubinadilaik #abhinavshukla #rubinav pic.twitter.com/tES64r95Zj — Meenakshi ✨ (@ImMeenakshi22) November 16, 2025

Its Rubina Abhinav VS Debina Guru



Sarvagunn sampann jodi title goes to ?



RUBINAV RULED PPP #RubinaDilaik pic.twitter.com/3aA29xIaC7 — Rubina Dilaik Official FC 💎 (@Rubina_OFC_) November 16, 2025

Throughout the season, contestant couples were put through a mix of playful and emotionally charged challenges designed to reveal how they function as partners. Rubina and Abhinav consistently stood out for their teamwork.

One of the most moving segments came when Abhinav became emotional while recounting how Rubina immediately flew to be by his side when his mother was diagnosed with cancer. The moment reflected the depth of their relationship and became one of the highlights of the season.

The season featured several well-known pairs, including Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee, Sudesh Lahiri-Mamta Lehri, Swara Bhaskar-Fahad Ahmad, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Isha Malviya-Abhishek Kumar, Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani, and Geeta Phogat-Pawan Kumar.

Rubina And Abhinav's Relationship

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married on June 21, 2018, in Shimla after dating for three years. Their love story began in 2015 at a friend's Ganpati celebration, blossoming from a photo shoot invitation by Abhinav. They faced marital challenges in 2020 but saved their relationship on Bigg Boss 14. In November 2023, the couple welcomed twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa.

ALSO READ: Amaal Mallik To Tanya Mittal, How Bigg Boss 19's Top 9 Contestants Made A Mark On Salman Khan's Show