Sunita Ahuja On Govinda Flirting With Many Female Co-Stars: "<i>Bas</i> Sonali <i>Hi Bach Gayi</i>"

Sunita Ahuja recently appeared as a guest judge on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check. The show is hosted by actress Sonali Bendre, and in a recent episode, Sunita revealed that Govinda flirted with many of his female co-actors; however, Sonali Bendre was the only one he spared.

Sunita Ahuja was present as a guest judge on the ongoing reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check, where couples face challenges and learn to understand each other better.

Recalling how lovely it was to spend time with Sonali Bendre again, who has been Govinda's co-star in several films, Sunita Ahuja said, "We laughed and remembered all those fun moments from the past that are still so close to our hearts. I revealed that while Govinda may have flirted with many, bas Sonali hi bach gayi! She was the only actress he never tried his charm on."

Sunita Ahuja added, "Being on Pati Patni Aur Panga was like taking a beautiful walk down memory lane, filled with nostalgia and laughter. I loved dancing to Govinda's songs again, sharing the stage with Sonali, and enjoying the playful energy of so many lovely jodis."

Furthermore, she shared how Govinda gave Sonali Bendre her big break in Aag (1994): "In fact, Govinda gave Sonali her first big break in Aag, and he would often say that when I was younger, I reminded him of Sonali... It was truly special to relive those moments, share a few untold truths, and celebrate the Govinda-style entertainment that has always been such a big part of my life."

Sunita Ahuja-Govinda Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Last month, Sunita Ahuja and Govinda were seen enjoying themselves as they prepared for Ganpati Visarjan after celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at their Bandra residence. Their pictures and videos have been circulating on social media, putting divorce rumours to rest.

