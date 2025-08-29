Farah Khan Drops <i>Aunty Kisko Bola</i> Teaser, Sajid Khan And Sunita Ahuja Join As First Guest Judges

Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan is all set to launch a brand new talent show Aunty Kisko Bola on her YouTube channel. The unique competition is dedicated to celebrating women with talent, irrespective of their age. Sajid Khan and Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, will be the first guest judges on the show.

Farah announced the show on Instagram with a teaser. The video opened with a dramatic entrance of the judges on stage.

The tagline on the clip read, “Hunt for India's No1 Aunty. A talent show only for aunties. Hunar ki koi age nahi hoti.”

In the caption, Farah wrote, “TOMORROW!! Our new show on my channel.. AUNTY KISKO BOLA. Thank you Sajid Khan, Sunita Ahuja for being our very first judges to bring out the talent that every woman has! And there's a special guest appearance too @myqyuki @cashify @dhinchakofficial.”

Reacting to the teaser, actress Mona Singh commented, “Wowow this looks damn entertaining Farah, best wishes."

Maniesh Paul wrote, “Looooveeeee this farrruuuu... big congrats!”

Actor Ravie Dubey, wellness coach Deanne Panday and Mrunal Thakur also praised the show's unique concept in the comment section.

In addition to the talent show, Farah Khan also releases cooking vlogs on her Youtube channel. In these videos, she shares her recipes and often visits her industry friends at their homes.

During a recent episode, Farah visited actress Shruti Haasan's place with her cook Dilip. Shruti directly asked her if Dilip gets extra royalty or extra fees for YouTube videos?" While Farah kept the numbers secret, she replied, "Yes, he gets a lot-more than everyone here put together."

Shruti added, "We were just worried about Dilip," to which Farah quipped, "Don't be worried about him, be worried about me."

Farah Khan has choreographed over 100 songs in more than 80 Bollywood films. Her directorial work includes Tees Maar Khan (2010), Happy New Year (2014), Om Shanti Om (2007) and Main Hoon Na (2004). The filmmaker has also been consistent with her television projects like Zee Comedy Show, The Khatra Show, Celebrity MasterChef and more.