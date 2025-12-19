Mallika Sherawat Shares Pics From White House Christmas Dinner In US, Fans Wonder Who Invited Her

Mallika Sherawat recently gave her followers a glimpse into an exclusive festive evening as she shared pictures and videos from the White House Christmas dinner.

The actress took to Instagram to document her experience at the prestigious annual celebration in Washington, DC, an event known for its limited guest list and high-profile attendees from different fields.

Mallika Sherawat's White House Appearance Grabs Attention

In the photos shared online, Mallika Sherawat is seen posing at the entrance and outside the White House. For the evening, she opted for a pink-ombre slip dress, which she paired with a fur jacket.

Alongside the photos, she also posted videos featuring President Donald Trump addressing guests at the dinner, as well as images of the official invitation.

Sharing her excitement, Mallika captioned the post, "Being invited to the White House Christmas dinner feels completely surreal - Grateful." The posts quickly drew attention, with fans flooding the comments section.

Fans React To Mallika's Post

While several fans congratulated the actress, some were particularly intrigued by her presence at such an exclusive event. One comment read, "Congrats! How did you get invited? I'm curious." Another user wrote, "Show off.."

Amid the mixed reactions, there was also plenty of encouragement, with one fan commenting, "Awesome girl. Glad to know you are going places."

The White House Christmas dinner is a longstanding tradition, hosted each December by the US President and the First Family. Over the years, the celebration has grown from a modest family gathering into a series of grand events featuring elaborate decorations, themed displays, and invitations extended to staff members, dignitaries, and select guests.

On the work front, Mallika Sherawat was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.

ALSO READ: Inside Alia Bhatt's Cosy Christmas Bash With Neetu Kapoor And Friends In Her New Home