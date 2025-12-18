'Zero Illegal Aliens Allowed In US In Last 7 Months': Trump's Top Quotes

Trump said that since taking office, he took immediate action to stop invasion of the southern border.
United States President Donald Trump on Thursday set out plans to make the country "stronger than ever." In a televised address to the nation, Trump strongly criticised the Biden administration and announced his roadmap for the American economy. Trump's address came as his popularity has dipped over his handling of the economy.
Here's a look at Trump's top quotes:
- 11 months ago, I inherited a mess, and I am fixing it. When I took office, inflation was the worst in 48 years, and some would say in the history of our country, which caused prices to be higher than ever before, making life unaffordable for millions and millions of Americans. This happened during the previous Democrat administration, and it is when we first began hearing the word 'affordability.'
- Our border was open, and because of this, our country was being invaded by an army of 25 million people, many of whom came from prisons, jails, mental institutions, and insane asylums. They were drug dealers, gang members, and even 11,888 murderers-more than 50% of whom killed one person. This is what the Biden administration allowed to happen to our country. And it can never be allowed to happen again.
- We had the worst trade deals ever made (under the Biden administration), and our country was laughed at from all over the world. But they are not laughing anymore.
- Over the past 11 months, we have brought more positive change to Washington than any administration in American history.
- For the last four years, the US was ruled by leaders who only fought for insiders, illegal aliens, career criminals, corporate lobbyists, prisoners, terrorists, and, above all, foreign nations who took advantage at levels never seen before.
- Starting on Day 1, I took immediate action to stop the invasion of the southern border. For the last seven months, zero illegal aliens have been allowed in the US, a feat that everyone said was absolutely impossible. In a few short months, we went from worst to best. We're deporting criminals, restoring safety to our most dangerous cities. We decimated the blood-thirsty foreign drug cartels. We did that, all by ourselves."
- We have the most powerful military anywhere in the world, and it is not even close. I have restored American strength- settled eight wars in 10 months, destroyed the Iran nuclear threat, and ended the war in Gaza.
- I have secured a record-breaking $18 trillion of investment into the US, which means jobs, wage increases, growth, factory openings, and far greater national security. Much of this success has been accomplished by tariffs- my favourite word. Tariffs for many decades have been used by many countries against us, but not anymore. Companies know that if they build in America then there are no tariffs, and that is why they are coming home in record numbers.
- Because of tariffs, along with the just-passed one big beautiful bill tonight, I am also proud to announce that more than 1,450,000 military service members will receive a special, what we call, "warrior dividend" before Christmas, a warrior dividend in honor of our nation's founding in 1776. We are sending every soldier $1,776.
- I'm doing what no politician of either party (Republican or Democrat) has ever done. Standing up to the special interests to dramatically reduce the price of prescription drugs. I negotiated directly with the drug companies and foreign nations which were taking advantage of our country for many decades to slash prices of drugs and pharmaceuticals by as much as 400%, 500%, and even 600%. In other words, your drug costs will be plummeting downward, and I used the threat of tariffs to get foreign countries who would have never done it to pay the cost of this giant dollar reduction.