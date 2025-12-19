Kareena Kapoor Enjoys <i>Samosa</i> At Her Children's Annual Function, Karan Johar Calls Her 'Carbie Doll'

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen bingeing on the famous Indian snack, Samosa (a deep-fried snack with a filling of boiled potatoes, green peas, onions, and spices), at her sons' annual day function at school.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, a close friend of Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared a video on his social media handle showing the actress relishing the savoury snack. In the video, Karan can be heard telling her fans that he had thought the actress was on a diet, but now she has been caught eating a samosa.

"This is what Kareena Kapoor is doing at the school play, eating a samosa," he said. "For all you people who think that she's on a diet, this is what she's eating - a big samosa!" Karan further jokingly called Kareena a 'Carbie Doll' with reference to the amount of carbohydrates the savoury snack has.





He said, "I'm proud of you, Bebo. I'm proud of you. You're a carby doll. I love it." Kareena was seen giving a surprised reaction to this and stated that she was not on any diet currently.

Talking about Kareena and Karan's equation, the two have been best of friends for over two decades, and even their respective children study in the same school. Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar both come from influential Bollywood star families.

While Karan Johar's late father, Yash Johar, was a well-known producer back in the golden era of Bollywood, Kareena hails from the Kapoor clan, with the legendary Prithviraj Kapoor being her great-grandfather and Raj Kapoor being her grandfather.

Her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, were also star actors back in the 70s-80s era of Bollywood. Her sister Karisma Kapoor is a popular Bollywood actress and ruled the roost in 90s Bollywood. She is also the cousin sister of superstar Ranbir Kapoor and sister-in-law of Alia Bhatt.

Kareena and Karan have also been professionally associated with each other for the 2001 movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which was produced by Yash Johar under the Dharma banner. The movie got Kareena closer to attaining massive name and fame.

Her character as Pooja aka Poo, a stylish and classy girl, is still remembered by fans even after 24 years of the movie's release.

Along with Kareena, K3G also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan.

The movie went on to attain a cult status, with iconic dialogues and songs from the movie inked in the memory of every movie buff.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)