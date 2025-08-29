Govinda And Sunita Ahuja Put Divorce Rumours To Rest As They Dance Ahead Of Ganpati Visarjan

Rumours of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja getting divorced has been making the rounds for some time now. However, the two celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi together at their Mumbai residence recently, and danced their hearts out ahead of Ganpati Visarjan, putting all speculations to rest.

What's Happening

In new videos that have surfaced online, Sunita Ahuja and Govinda are seen having a fun time with family ahead of Ganpati Visarjan.

While their son Yashvardhan Ahuja held the Ganesh Idol and stood near the car, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are seen clapping and dancing.

In another video, Govinda is seen praying with folded hands as he greeted the paparazzi too.

Sunita Ahuja And Govinda's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Sunita Ahuja also took to social media to share pictures from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Govinda and son Yashvardhan. In one of the pictures actress Manisha Koirala was also present.

Sunita Ahuja captioned it, "Ganpati Bappa Morya (red heart and folded hands emoji)."

Squashing all ongoing divorce rumours, Sunita Ahuja spoke to the media, stating, "Aaj media ke muh pe thappad nahi padi hai kya? Humko saath me dekh kar. Itna close... agar kuch hota toh itne nazdeek hote? Humari duriya hoti. Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta. Chahe upar se koi bhi aa jaye... Mera Govinda sirf mera hi hai aur kisi ka nahi hai (Hasn't the media gotten a slap in the face today? Seeing us together like this. So close... If there was something wrong, would we be this close? There would've been distance between us. No one can separate us... My Govinda is only mine and no one else's)."

In A Nutshell

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda were seen having a great time as they got ready for Ganpati Visarjan after celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at their Bandra residence. Their pictures and videos have been making the rounds on social media for some time and have put their divorce rumours to rest.

ALSO READ | On Ganesh Chaturthi, Sunita Ahuja, With Govinda By Her Side, Snaps At Paps, "Controversy Sun Ne Aaye Ho?"