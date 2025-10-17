Esha Deol's Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani Wishes "Mamma" Hema Malini On 77th Birthday. See Post

Hema Malini turned a year older on Thursday. On the special occasion, her daughter Esha Deol's ex-husband Bharat Takhtani shared a sweet birthday wish for the veteran actress.

What's Happening

Sharing a picture of Hema Malini on Instagram, Bharat affectionately referred to her as "mamma".

He wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday mamma. May all your wishes come true and you shine brighter and celebrate everyday as today."

Esha too shared a heartfelt post for her mother on social media, writing, "Happy birthday to my Queen my mamma & The Dream Girl of the nation .... We love you."

Background

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani married in 2012 and announced their separation in 2024 after 11 years of marriage. While they did not disclose the reason behind their split, the couple released a joint statement confirming that the decision was taken "mutually and amicably."

Their statement read, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We'd appreciate our privacy is respected." The two share two daughters, Radhya and Miraya.

In September, Esha spoke about co-parenting with Bharat, emphasising the importance of maturity and prioritising their children's well-being.

"It's just that in life, sometimes, due to certain things, roles change. And if it doesn't work out in a certain equation of what two people were at one point, you must take it upon you, especially when you have children, the two mature individuals must take it upon them to work out in another dynamic but keep the unit together for the sake of the children. And that's exactly what Bharat and I do," she told the YouTube channel Mamaraazzi.

Meanwhile, Bharat appears to have moved on. He recently shared a romantic picture with a woman named Meghna Lakhani on Instagram, in which the two were seen holding each other closely. Alongside the photo, he wrote, "Welcome to the family, it's official."

