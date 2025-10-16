To "Queen Mamma" Hema Malini, A Sweet Birthday Wish From Daughter Esha Deol

Veteran actress Hema Malini turns 77 today, October 16. To mark the special occasion, her daughter, actress Esha Deol, penned a heartfelt birthday message on Instagram that beautifully captured their mother-daughter bond.

Esha shared two lovely photographs to celebrate her mother's birthday. In the first, the duo can be seen smiling warmly for the camera - Esha looked radiant in a pink and white kurta set, while Hema Malini stunned in an elegant saree. The second image melted hearts, as Esha was seen planting a sweet kiss on her mother's cheek.

In her caption, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my Queen, my mamma, and the Dream Girl of the nation... We love you."

Several celebrities showered love on the post. Actress Shama Sikander commented, "Happy birthday to your mumma," while Neelam Kothari wrote, "Happy birthday Hemaji." Actress Ruhaanika Dhawan added, "Happy birthday to our most beautiful woman."

Esha Deol makes it a point to share a special tribute for her mother every year. On Hema Malini's 76th birthday last year, Esha had posted a touching message alongside a picture of the two standing close together.

Dressed in a blue suit, Esha lovingly wrapped her arms around her mother, who looked graceful in a sea-green saree. The caption read, "Happy birthday my adorable mamma. Love you."

Esha Deol is the daughter of legendary actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra, who tied the knot in 1980. The couple also have another daughter, Ahana Deol. Before his marriage to Hema Malini, Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur, with whom he shares four children - Sunny, Bobby, Ajeeta, and Vijeta.

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol Reveals "Dharmendra Lives With First Wife Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini Lives Separately"