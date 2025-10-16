On Hema Malini's Birthday, Saira Banu Recalls "Being Taken By Her Beauty And Grace" In Their First Meeting

Dream Girl Hema Malini is celebrating her 77th birthday today. Love and wishes have been pouring in from the film fraternity. Saira Banu also shared a throwback picture on Instagram and penned a long note describing her first meeting with Hema Malini and how she was taken by her "serene beauty and grace".

Saira Banu shared a lovely post for Hema Malini's birthday and reminisced about their beautiful friendship over the years, which has been imbued with love and warmth.

Sharing a throwback picture featuring Hema Malini, the late Dilip Kumar, and herself, Saira Banu wrote, "It fills my heart with joy to wish my dearest @dreamgirlhemamalini a very Happy Birthday today. Hema has always been a vision of grace, beauty, and quiet strength - a true 'Dream Girl' not just on screen, but in every way she carries herself. Over the years, our friendship has been one of warmth, mutual respect, and shared memories of an era filled with love for cinema, laughter, and companionship. I remember her recent visit to our home so fondly, as we spoke for hours about old times, films, and life."

The Padosan actress continued, "There is a gentleness about her spirit that remains unchanged through the years - and that is what makes her so deeply admired and loved by all. I first met Hema in 1966, on the sets of Deewana at RK Studios, when she came along with her producer Anantswamy. I remember being instantly taken by her serene beauty and grace. Later, we met again while shooting at the picturesque Krishna Raj Sagar Dam. Our rooms were next to each other, and every evening my mother, Hema, her mother, and I would sit in the verandah, chatting, exchanging beauty secrets, and sharing laughter that echoed into the night."

Hema Malini Visiting Saira Banu Recently

Back in August, Saira Banu shared a picture with Hema Malini, mentioning how the two had been wishing to meet for a very long time.

Sharing some lovely pictures taken at her residence during the visit, Saira Banu wrote, "You see, Hema and I had been wishing to meet each other for a very long time, but life, in its own way, kept us apart. Not so long ago, she called me, and before I knew it, she was at my doorstep. We spent a beautiful few hours together, immersed in memories, reliving those golden days, and sharing laughter over stories that time can never erase. Among them, we revisited a Janmashtami incident - one so profound that it changed the course of my life within weeks."

In the same post, Saira Banu recalled her first meeting with Hema Malini again, writing, "I first met Hema in 1966, on the sets of Deewana by Raj Kapoor Sahab. She had come along with her producer, Anantswamy, to RK Studios, Chembur, and I remember being instantly impressed by her lovely looks."

Recalling how Dilip Kumar and she introduced Hema Malini to the press in Madras, Saira Banu said, "I also remembered how Dilip Sahab and I introduced her to the press in Madras, in a meeting organised by Anantswamy. Dilip Sahab was so kind and gracious to be the main person to introduce her, and Hema was visibly touched by that memory."

Saira Banu penned a long, heartfelt note for her friend Hema Malini on the latter's 77th birthday today. She recalled meeting the Seeta Aur Geeta actress for the first time and called her a true "Dream Girl," both on and off the screen.