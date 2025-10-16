Viral: Shah Rukh Khan And Sunita Ahuja Posing At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Bash Has The Internet's Attention

It was time for yet another star-studded Diwali bash last evening, as Ramesh Taurani hosted some of the biggest names from the industry. One of the inside pictures that has now gone viral shows Shah Rukh Khan posing with Sunita Ahuja, Govinda's wife, while Ramesh Taurani smiles in the background.

Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Turning Heads

Hrithik Roshan was also seen arriving in style with actress Saba Azad. Hrithik looked dapper as ever in a black ensemble, but what truly stood out was his choice of accessory - a pendant resembling the mask of his superhero character, Krrish. Exciting times are ahead for Hrithik, who is not only acting in the next installment of Krrish but also directing it.

Other Guests At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Bash

Ramesh Taurani's Diwali gala is one of the most talked-about parties every year. This year saw the presence of stars such as Nimrat Kaur, Shriya Saran, Nargis Fakhri, Pooja Hegde, Kritika Kamra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Tahir Raj Bhasin, to name just a few.

Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti, as well as Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, were also spotted arriving, as was Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal.

Just a day earlier, designer Manish Malhotra hosted his annual Diwali party, where actors from across generations gathered under one roof to celebrate the festival of lights on Sunday in Mumbai. It's a regular fixture every season and one of the most eagerly awaited celebrations during Diwali in the city.

