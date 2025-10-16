Pics: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal And Others At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party

Diwali party season has kicked off in Bollywood. After Manish Malhotra, renowned producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a big party on Wednesday in Mumbai. Hrithik Roshan–Saba Azad, Sonakshi Sinha–Zaheer Iqbal, Riteish Deshmukh–Genelia D'Souza, Pulkit Samrat–Kriti Kharbanda, Mini Mathur–Kabir Khan showed up in their festive finery. Pooja Hegde, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Manushi Chhillar, Pashmina Roshan, Nora Fatehi, Huma Qureshi, and Mrunal Thakur also added glitz and glam to the party. Ekta Kapoor, Harman Baweja, Arpita Khan–Aayush Sharma also attended the party.

Take a look at the pictures from last night:

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad walked the red carpet hand in hand. For the party, Hrithik Roshan chose black, while Saba Azad looked pretty in a golden sharara.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were dressed in their traditional best.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza set couple goals as always.

Nushrratt Bharuccha looked like a vision in gold.

Jacqueline Fernandez chose a red saree for the occasion.

Pooja Hegde also channelled her festive vibes in red.

Mrunal Thakur chose a shimmery blue saree for the party.

Huma Qureshi put her best fashion foot forward.

Sanya Malhotra wore an embellished kurta for the occasion.

Pashmina Roshan and Manushi Chhillar chose pastel shades for the party night.

Nora Fatehi added bling to the red carpet.

Ekta Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturbedi, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan, and Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh's son Nirvaan posed on the red carpet.

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja turned up with her son Yashvardhan.

Like every year, the Diwali party fever has gripped Bollywood. It's that time of the year when celebrities set couple goals, fashion trends, and keep social media abuzz with their picture-perfect moments.