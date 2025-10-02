Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Share Unseen Loved-Up Pics: "Happy 4th Partner"

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad never miss an opportunity to set couple goals. To mark their fourth anniversary, Hrithik and Saba shared a bunch of loved-up pictures. The pictures scream love, togetherness, and their unmatched bonding.

What's Happening

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad shared a set of identical images and captions.

They captioned the images, "I love walking through life with you...Happy 4th partner."

The pictures are from their date nights and vacations. In one image, Saba Azad is seen sleeping, resting her head on Hrithik's shoulder.

The internet showered love on the pictures.

Hrithik and Saba's Happy Outings

A few months ago, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were in the US for a vacation.

Sophie Choudry joined the couple for a lunch date. Sophie shared a bunch of pictures from her vacation days. The picture that caught our attention was the couple enjoying a meal with Sophie at a restaurant.

Hrithik-Saba's Relationship Timeline

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's romance began in 2022. As per reports, their connection started on Twitter when the actor liked and shared a video of Saba collaborating with a rapper. In response, Saba thanked Hrithik, which led to them striking up a conversation. Their exchange marked the beginning of their love story.

The couple is often seen together at various events such as birthday parties, weddings, family brunches, and vacations. They made their relationship public at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. The couple twinned in black and grabbed the spotlight.