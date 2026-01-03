<i>Jana Nayagan</i> Trailer: Thalapathy Vijay One Last Time In A Massy Avatar, Bobby Deol's Intensity Shines

Jana Nayagan marks the final film of Thalapathy Vijay before he fully transitions to politics. The trailer was unveiled today by the makers in three languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, at 6:45 PM.

About the Trailer

The trailer sets the stage for a gripping movie experience packed with Thalapathy's swag, action and edge-of-the-seat thrills. The H. Vinoth directorial has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Alongside the south superstar, Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju and Bobby Deol also play key roles.

Thalapathy Vijay packs in some solid punches, and the sleek visuals elevate the excitement of the audience.

The 2-minute-52-second trailer is high on massy elements, as Thalapathy navigates through power and politics, all set to deliver a mega theatrical experience.

When Thalapathy Vijay Spoke About Jana Nayagan Being His Last Film

During an audio launch event in Malaysia, Thalapathy Vijay spoke about Jana Nayagan being his last film. He said, "When I entered the cinema, I thought I was building a small sand house here. But you all have built me a palace. Fans helped me build a fort... That's why I've decided to stand for them. For the fans who gave up everything for me, I'm giving up cinema itself."

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is billed as a mass action drama with a strong political backdrop. The film features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain in key roles.

The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on January 9, coinciding with the Pongal/Sankranti festive season. Its release will clash with other major titles such as Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi, which arrives on January 10.