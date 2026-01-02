Thalapathy Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Trailer Out Tomorrow In Hindi, Tamil And Telugu

Jana Nayagan marks the final film of Thalapathy Vijay before he fully transitions to politics. The buzz around the film is quite high. Now, the makers have revealed the trailer release date. The trailer will be released in three languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, tomorrow at 6:45 p.m.

Jana Nayagan Trailer Release Details

The makers of Jana Nayagan have announced that the trailer for the much-awaited film starring Thalapathy Vijay will be released on January 3, at 6:45 p.m. The update comes just days before the film's theatrical release, which is on January 9.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "#JanaNayaganTrailer #JanNetaTrailer #JanaNayakuduTrailer. Tamil, Telugu & Hindi trailers are releasing on Jan 3rd at 6.45 PM (sic)."

The makers and Vijay shared a new poster as well. The poster shows Vijay holding a gun alongside Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, hinting at an action-packed storyline. Take a look at the post here:

During an audio launch event in Malaysia, Thalapathy Vijay spoke about Jana Nayagan being his last film. He said, "When I entered the cinema, I thought I was building a small sand house here. But you all have built me a palace. Fans helped me build a fort... That's why I've decided to stand for them. For the fans who gave up everything for me, I'm giving up cinema itself."

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is billed as a mass action drama with a strong political backdrop. The film features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain in key roles.

The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on January 9, coinciding with the Pongal/Sankranthi festive season. Its release will clash with other major titles such as Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi, which arrives on January 10.



