Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> To Be Screened Before Censor Board's Revising Committee Tomorrow: Sources

The Revising Committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) will review Vijay's Jana Nayagan tomorrow in Chennai.

The meeting will be presided over by CBFC board member TS Nagabharana, a noted Kannada film director, sources told NDTV.

The review meeting was earlier scheduled for March 9 but had to be postponed after one of the board members fell ill.

Certification of a film by the CBFC follows a two-step process. The first stage is a review by the Examining Committee, followed by consideration by the Revising Committee.

The Examining Committee had reviewed the film in December 2025 and suggested certain cuts, which the makers said were implemented. The film was initially scheduled to release on January 9, 2026.

However, one member of the Examining Committee later wrote to CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi raising objections to some scenes in the movie.

Following the objection, the CBFC chairperson referred the matter to the Revising Committee. In the meantime, the film's director approached the Madras High Court and later the Supreme Court of India regarding the certification issue.

Sources told NDTV that the film's producers have accepted the changes recommended by the Examining Committee, and the Revising Committee may approve the film with some cuts. Once cleared by the Revising Committee, the film will receive its CBFC certificate, after which the producers can decide on the release date.

The film's release has also drawn attention because Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is contesting the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu. The producers were keen to release the film in January, but it did not receive certification in time.

Meanwhile, Vijay also appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) yesterday in connection with the Karur stampede case. The actor has written to the agency requesting that his next round of questioning be scheduled in Tamil Nadu, citing his busy campaign schedule during the election period.

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