Khushbu Sundar Slams Trolls Targeting Trisha Amid Affair Rumours With Vijay: 'She One Of The Most Dignified Women'

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar has spoken out in support of her close friend Trisha Krishnan amid the online trolling the actor has faced following her recent public appearance with Vijay.

Trisha has been under intense social media scrutiny after she was seen attending a wedding reception in Chennai with Vijay. The appearance came soon after reports emerged that Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha Sornalingam, had filed for divorce, accusing him of infidelity and more.

Since then, speculation and criticism have flooded social media, with many users commenting on the actors' relationship.

Khushbu Sundar Defends Trisha

Amid the chatter, Khushbu defended Trisha and criticised the culture of quick judgement online. Speaking in a conversation with DeKoder, she said, "Unfortunately, we are in a time where even if you sneeze, you want to blame it on someone else. What I know of both of them, with Trash [Trisha] being very very close to me, she is one of the most dignified women I've ever met and the most gentlest soul."

Khushbu Calls Trisha A Dignified Person

Khushbu, who described Trisha as a close friend, suggested that much of the criticism stems from people taking undue interest in the personal lives of public figures.

Addressing the ongoing speculation about Vijay and Trisha, she added, "And those who sit and comment are the people who are happy at looking into someone's lives rather than looking at the problems they are having. They enjoy or get a sadistic pleasure in commenting on someone else. And 99.9 per cent of them are not known to use. So anybody, for that matter, they are not responsible for what others comment, and I don't think we need to waste our time responding to them."

Khushbu Speaks About Paparazzi Culture

The actor-politician also shared her thoughts on the growing paparazzi culture in Chennai. Recently, Trisha was followed by photographers and media personnel at the Chennai airport, but chose to leave without responding to questions.

Commenting on the situation, Khushbu said, "I wouldn't want to comment on paps who are going about following everywhere. This is the kind of system we have seen in Mumbai and not here. Unfortunately, it's starting here."

Earlier, Khushbu had also spoken about the issue in a conversation with IANS, where she said that the matter ultimately concerns the individuals involved and should not be unnecessarily sensationalised.

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