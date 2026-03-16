Trisha Krishnan Poses With Parthiban's Daughter Days After Actor's Jibe At Her Over Vijay Divorce

Trisha Krishnan is in the headlines after she made a joint appearance with actor-politician Vijay at a Chennai wedding weeks ago, triggering widespread speculation about their relationship status on social media. Actor-filmmaker Parthiban took a jibe at the actress on two occasions following her appearance.

Trisha has now shared a picture with Parthiban's daughter, Keerthana, on her Instagram Story from designer Eka Lakhani and producer Ravi Bhagchandka's wedding.

Apart from that, Trisha reposted a picture shared by writer-director Sanaa Mariam. The picture shows her posing for a selfie with the guests, including Parthiban's daughter and former child actor Keerthana. She captioned it, "The Gen Z's and I."

Another picture showed Keerthana and Trisha standing side by side as they posed with wedding guests.

The picture became a talking point after Parthiban took jibes at Trisha last week.

Parthiban and Trisha's Spat Over Social Media

At the Galatta Awards, Parthiban joked, "This Kundavai should be kept at home for a few days. That's good. Don't let her come out," referring to Trisha's character in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan films.

Trisha later hit back at him with her X post, "A microphone doesn't make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they're aimed at." After the backlash, Parthiban apologised for his words.

But he didn't stop there.

Parthiban suggested that the controversy had caused avoidable damage to Vijay at a time when he was facing political challenges through his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Listing comments he claimed were privately expressed by people in the film industry, he said some felt the 40-plus actor could have avoided accompanying Vijay to the event. "These thoughts remained in the bottom of my heart, but I did not go on stage to speak about them," he said.

Calling Trisha a "third party" in the episode, Parthiban added, "Vijay is the first person, his wife Sangeetha is the second person, and I spoke about the third person."

Trisha's Public Appearance with Vijay Triggers Social Media Storm

Trisha and Vijay arrived in the same car and made a joint entry at producer Kalpathi S. Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son's wedding reception in Chennai on March 5, triggering raging speculation about their relationship status on social media.

Vijay's public appearance with Trisha Krishnan came at a time when his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, had filed for divorce (December 2025), which became public on February 27. Vijay's bodyguard's cryptic message—hours before his public appearance with Trisha Krishnan—added more fuel to the buzz.

Vijay and Trisha's Affair Rumours

Vijay and Trisha are one of Kollywood's hit pairs. From their first commercially successful collaboration in Ghilli to films like Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi, they proved the pull of the onscreen pair time and again.

After a 15-year gap, the pair reunited on screen in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Going by the internet buzz, Vijay and Trisha have often been linked together on social media in recent months. But neither Vijay nor Trisha has commented on the ongoing buzz.

After the Jana Nayagan row with the Censor Board, Vijay's personal life has become an object of discussion for his political detractors, as he is set to take a political plunge with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu.