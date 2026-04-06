Amid Vijay Affair Rumours, Trisha Shares Cryptic Posts On Love, Peace And Self-Worth

Trisha Krishnan recently shared a video along with a quote that focused on peace, self-respect, and love. After attending a wedding reception in Chennai with Vijay, the actor has faced intense scrutiny on social media.

The appearance came shortly after reports surfaced claiming that Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, had filed for divorce, accusing him of infidelity, among other allegations. Since then, speculation and criticism have flooded social media, with several users commenting on the nature of Vijay and Trisha's relationship.

About Trisha's Latest Posts

The latest video shared by Trisha featured a woman saying, "I'm at a stage in my life where I don't argue anymore. If you say an elephant can fly, you're absolutely right. Not because I agree, but because I don't care enough to convince you. I've learnt something important - peace is more valuable than being right. Silence is cheaper than explaining, and not everyone deserves access to your energy. Some arguments are not misunderstandings; they are invitations to drain yourself. So I decline, smile and keep my peace."

She later shared another post that read, "Love is not everything, and yet everything is meaningless without love." Trisha responded to the quote with the word "Fact".

About Trisha And Vijay

Vijay and Trisha are among Kollywood's most popular on-screen pairs. From their first commercially successful collaboration in Ghilli to films such as Thirupaachi, Aathi and Kuruvi, the duo delivered several box-office hits together. After a gap of nearly 15 years, they reunited on screen in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

In recent months, Vijay and Trisha have frequently been linked on social media. However, neither actor has addressed the rumours or commented on the ongoing speculation.



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