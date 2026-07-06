Vaiko Alleges Rampant Corruption Under DMK, Praises Vijay Government

MDMK chief Vaiko - who led his party out of the alliance with MK Stalin's DMK to join with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's TVK, after the latter's win in the April/May election - has claimed corruption was rampant during the DMK government, and that payment of 'commission' for various appointments - from low-paying jobs to industrial licences - had been common.

"The five years of the DMK rule were marked by widespread corruption and commissions," he said, claiming he had stayed silent - while his MDMK was allied with Stalin and the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in the last government - out of respect for "alliance dharma".

"There was commission for the position of a helper… several crore paid to start an industry… but now not a single paise is asked for," the MDMK general secretary said, as he praised Chief Minister Vijay and his TVK government for having taken effective steps to eliminate corruption.

"Eradicating corruption is this TVK government's greatest achievement," he said, as he also declared he would stand as a 'shield' to protect Vijay from political attacks by the opposition.

Vaiko also demanded that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign over the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) examination.

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, Vaiko briefly said, "I fully support that demand. Dharmendra Pradhan should immediately submit his resignation…"

Last week, after nine years as allies, the MDMK broke ties with the DMK. Vaiko accused MK Stalin's party of trying to quietly install an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government - the DMK's arch-rival - after an election result that left Vijay and the TVK as the single-largest party but just short of outright majority. The TVK finally bridged that gap after DMK allies - including the Congress - jumped ship to support the actor-politician's party.

"DMK humiliated us. We have stomached all insults until now," MDMK chief Vaiko told NDTV as he explained the reason behind the change in loyalties.