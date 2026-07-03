Months after former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed, mourners are holding a burial for the leader and a dayslong funeral. Khamenei's remains arrived in Tehran today for the mega ceremonies planned in at least five cities across Iran and Iraq. His remains will be carried across cities in Iran and neighbouring Iraq.

Khamenei was killed on February 28, when the US and Israel jointly launched a war against Iran. Government officials said the funeral on Saturday, which was delayed due to the raging war, is expected to draw millions of people, including a list of foreign dignitaries.

Preparations for Khamenei's public funeral are taking place in Tehran, following which his remains will be taken to the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karbala. He will then be buried on July 9 at the shrine of Imam Reza in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, his birthplace. The ceremonies came as Iran and the US observe a fragile ceasefire after signing a preliminary deal to stop the war.

Here Are The Live Updates Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Funeral In Iran