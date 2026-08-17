Priyanka Chopra Helps Malti Slip Into A Lehenga, And The Result Is Too Adorable

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently a busy bee, juggling her international commitments in Hollywood and her much-awaited return to Indian cinema. But even though the actress is constantly on the move, she recently managed to make some time for her family.

Taking to social media, Priyanka shared a series of pictures from the past few weeks, giving fans a peek into her life both on and off the spotlight.

Sharing the photo carousel, Priyanka wrote, “Last few weeks… been around the world and finally home for a minute.” The pictures capture everything from her professional commitments and glamorous appearances to relaxed family moments with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

The carousel begins with Priyanka posing outdoors in a black lace outfit. Another picture features Nick Jonas relaxing in a pool, before the actress turns the spotlight towards some of her more intimate family moments.

In one of the pictures, Malti can be seen playing, while another shows Priyanka carrying her daughter as Malti enjoys idli. Priyanka also shared a touching moment of Malti dressed in a lavender frock and offering prayers in front of a picture of her late grandfather, Ashok Chopra.

Malti also appeared to be embracing her Indian roots. In one frame, the little girl is dressed in a traditional chaniya choli depicting her connection to Indian traditions despite their international lifestyle, while another picture shows her standing in front of a decorated home shrine. Priyanka captioned the latter, “Jai jai bhagwanji.”

Priyanka Chopra's Professional Commitments

The actress is gearing up for her much-awaited return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. The action-adventure, which is rooted in Indian culture, stars Priyanka as Mandakini alongside Mahesh Babu as Rudhra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha, the antagonist described as a scientist. Shruti Haasan is also part of the cast.

The film reportedly spans different time periods, from 512 CE in an ancient kingdom to 2071, and features settings including Antarctica, Africa and underground caves. Mark your calendars! Varanasi is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

On the international front, Priyanka has joined Oscar winner Russell Crowe for the sci-fi action thriller Bluefly. The film, directed by Nimrod Antal, follows a covert mission in the Congo involving a mysterious crashed aircraft.

She is also set to reprise her role as Nadia in the Russo Brothers' Citadel Season 2. The spy thriller completed filming in November 2024, but its release date is yet to be announced.