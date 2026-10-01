Archana Puran Singh Breaks Down In Tears As Son Ayushmaan Calls Her His 'Amazing Role Model'

Ayushmaan Sethi has started his own YouTube channel, following in the footsteps of his brother Aaryamann Sethi and mother Archana Puran Singh.

In his first-ever vlog, Ayushmaan introduced viewers to his family and shared a heartfelt conversation with his mother.

Ayushmaan began the vlog by introducing himself and his family. He then went up to his grandmother and called her his favourite person before sitting down with Archana for a candid conversation.

As he asked his mother to describe him as a person, Ayushmaan said, "I want to ask you, who am I as a person? Describe me."

Archana replied, "You are an ideal son. You don't get angry much, which is a good thing. But when it happens, it feels very irrational. Also, you are a perfectionist. You are an amazing cook; you cook so well. You had that talent in you since childhood."

Ayushmaan then decided to turn the conversation around and describe his mother.

"We have been very close since my childhood. When I used to come back from school, every day I would tell you about my day. What happened today? She would ask me every detail, and I used to feel so heard. I used to feel like someone actually cares about what happened in my day," he said.

He went on to express how proud he is of his mother and her career. Ayushmaan said, "And I think, as a person, I am the most proud of you. Because what you have achieved, I can't even dream of achieving so much. For the last 40-45 years, you have been the most amazing role model for so many people. So thank you."

His words left Archana emotional, and she broke down in tears. She then opened up about how rare it is for them to speak about what they mean to each other.

Archana said, "I am just looking at you and thinking that this is a full-circle moment for me. Because we don't talk about each other like this. We don't discuss what you mean to me and what I mean to you. I am not saying this because I am the typical mother who says that her child is perfect. I am not that kind of a parent. I know my flaws, my children's flaws. Especially your father's flaws. You are a good kid."

Ayushmaan is the younger son of Archana Puran Singh and actor Parmeet Sethi. He has now joined his family in creating content on YouTube and currently has 42.4K subscribers on his channel.

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