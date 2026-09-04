"Didn't Get Personally Offended By Samay": Archana Puran Singh Doesn't Regret <i>Latent</i> Stint

Archana Puran Singh's latest appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent has got her fans talking. During the episode, Samay cracked a few jokes about Archana's family, but they did not sit well with some viewers. Many felt the remarks went too far, sparking a controversy online. Now, Archana and her family have now addressed the issue, clarifying that the verbal exchanges on the show were all in good humour and that there was no intention to hurt anyone.

The clarification came through a video uploaded on Aary Vlogs, the YouTube channel run by Archana's son Aaryamann Sethi, where he regularly shares family moments and daily vlogs. In the video, Archana was joined by Aaryamann and her husband, Parmeet Sethi. The family made it clear that they understood the jokes in the spirit in which they were intended, with Archana saying that she personally did not feel offended by Samay's remarks.

Aaryamann mentioned, “I usually don't say something about all this but I thought we should say something this time just because I feel like… it's very funny. I mean, the joke was also funny because, to be fair, when we vlog, we are at home only, so that's not wrong and my mother also does laugh for a living.”

He added, “First of all, let's just point this out: it's a joke. And it's okay. He did not mean to hurt me or anyone in my family.”

During the show, Samay took jabs at Archana's family, calling her sons “jobless” and joking that her husband, Parmeet, does not do much to earn a living. He also poked fun at Archana's role on The Kapil Sharma Show, where she is often seen laughing at the jokes.

In the video, Archana and Aaryamann said, “Our relationship with Samay is fine, and obviously, he is not trying to insult or hurt us. I understand when people say that a line was crossed but honestly, when the person who is the subject and the one who is making the joke… they don't have a problem, then I don't think it's so important for everyone else to get upset,” Aaryamann said, adding, “People watching comedy have become too sensitive. It's a joke.”

She concluded by telling viewers not to feel bad or offended on their behalf. “Whoever is out there feeling bad for us, please don't. I went there knowing what kind of show India's Got Latent is. Not to be taken seriously, just meant to be fun and laughter, and I am very used to this kind of humour and I didn't feel bad at all. People keep saying your family was insulted, but it would be an insult if he meant it. He just wanted to create that one moment of laughter for everybody. For me, that was the intent of that punch. I have no regrets about Latent,” she added.

New episodes of India's Got Latent premieres on Netflix and on Samay Raina's YouTube channel.