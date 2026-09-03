Samay Raina Mimics Varun Dhawan's 'Awkward Smile' On <i>India's Got Latent</i> Season 2, Actor Plays Along

Varun Dhawan was in for a surprise when a joke about his acting turned into a hilarious moment on India's Got Latent Season 2.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, comedian Samay Raina appears to mimic Varun's 'awkward smile' while the actor watches on. Instead of taking offence, Varun joins in and copies Samay's expression, making the entire exchange even funnier.

Netflix India shared a glimpse of the episode on social media with the caption, "Life's too short to argue just say and move on."

Nishant Tanwar Takes A Jibe At Varun Dhawan

The contestant tells Varun, "Main acting kar sakta hoon." This gives fellow panelist Nishant Tanwar the perfect opportunity to tease the actor.

Pointing at Varun, Nishant says, "Are tu to kar lega par..." His comment appears to be a playful dig at Varun's acting abilities and immediately gets everyone laughing. Varun also takes the joke in his stride before deciding to involve Samay in the situation.

Samay Raina Imitates Varun

Varun then asks Samay and the contestant to perform the acting task. When Samay asks Varun to join them, the actor refuses with another joke.

"Nahi show tumhaara hai. Paise hame mil rahe nahi hain. Paise tumhe banana hai," Varun says.

The exchange gets even more entertaining when Samay asks everyone to become an animal. "Sab bante hain ek janwar," he says before striking a pose and flashing an awkward smile, seemingly imitating Varun.

Varun immediately gets in on the joke and copies the same expression. The two end up recreating the moment, leaving the panel and audience laughing.

When To Watch India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 6

The sixth episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 will feature Varun Dhawan, Medha Shankr, Nishant Tanwar and Sharon Verma on the panel, with Samay Raina as the host.

The episode will premiere on Netflix on Friday, September 4.

ALSO READ: 'We Should Have Humour': Manoj Bajpayee Defends Samay Raina-Sharon Verma's Banter On India's Got Latent 2