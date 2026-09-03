Karthi Promises <i>Kaithi 2</i> After <i>Sardar 2</i>, Jokes Lokesh Kanagaraj Is 'Busy Roaming Around'

Karthi has an update for fans who have been waiting for Kaithi 2, but there is one film they need to watch first. The actor is preparing for the release of Sardar 2, scheduled to hit theatres on September 10.

During a recent pre-release event, fans began chanting for Kaithi 2, showing that the wait for the sequel was strong. Karthi responded with a playful message, saying that they should first watch Sardar 2 before moving ahead with the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) franchise.

He also joked about director Lokesh Kanagaraj, saying that he'll have to ask him to return to the director's chair for the sequel, who has been busy doing acting and other work in the film industry.

During the event, when fans kept screaming for Kaithi 2, Karthi said, “We'll get it done, we'll get it done. First, we're releasing Sardar 2, so watch that. Then we'll launch Kaithi 2. I'm happy for all the love. I'll have a word with Lokesh. He's busy acting and roaming around right now.”

The Sardar 2 trailer gives a look at the story behind Karthi's character, Chandrabose, also known as Sardar. The film begins by showing an incident from his past and the difficult mission he once did. Although Sardar believed that he had successfully completed the mission, the damage continued to trouble him.

Years later, the past comes back to affect him. Sardar is forced to face the old problems he thought were over, while a new enemy named Black Dagger enters his path.

Lokesh Kanagaraj recently made his acting debut in Arun Matheswaran's DC and is also involved in projects such as Benz and Mr Bhaarath.