<i>Hanuman Ansh</i> To Release Globally On September 11 After Storming <i>Desi</i> Box Office With Rs 61 Crore

After storming the domestic box office with a surprising Rs 61 crore within 27 days of its release, Hanuman Ansh scripted history on its own. The makers, Hombale Films, announced that the film will have a global release on September 11.

The post read, "A story rooted in faith. A journey beyond borders. We, @hombalefilms, are proud to take #HanumanAnsh to international audiences through @HombaleOverseas. "The spiritual journey of Maharaj-ji reaches the world, as @hanumanansh arrives worldwide on September 11, 2026."

Box Office Journey

Hanuman Ansh minted Rs 10 lakh on its opening day (August 7).

In week one, it minted Rs 1,08 crore as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

The second week was also decent, minting Rs 40 lakhs at the domestic box office.

The strong word-of-mouth did wonders and in the third week, the film minted Rs 10.40 crore.

After the fourth week, the film's net collection in India stands at Rs 61 crore.

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj Ji. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge plays Maharaj Ji in another stage of the story. The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes and a U certificate.

During a conversation with NDTV, director Vishal Chaturbedi also acknowledged the influence of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly referred to by his devotees as Maharaj Ji, on the film's reception.

He believed the spiritual leader's widespread following and the public interest in his life have contributed significantly to the film's success.

He said, "I feel Maharaj Ji's name has tremendous power and influence. There was another film that came out two months before ours, which unfortunately did not work at the box office. Apart from that, two more projects have been announced. There is tremendous interest among people in Maharaj Ji's personality and life, so that has definitely played a very big role. There is absolutely no doubt about that."

The film released in India on August 7.

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