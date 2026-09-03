'Yash Put Kannada Cinema On World Map': Akshay Oberoi To NDTV About <i>Toxic</i> Co-Star

Akshay Oberoi may have transformed into the stylish gangster Tony in Yash's Toxic, but away from the camera, the actor found himself deeply inspired by the film's leading man and producer. Starring Yash in a challenging double role, Toxic was released in theatres on August 26, and working on the film gave Akshay a front-row seat to Yash's creative process, leadership style, and vision.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Akshay spoke about what it was like sharing screen space with Yash, observing him juggle the responsibilities of both actor and producer, and the invaluable lessons he took away from the experience.

'He's inspired me more than I can put into words'

For Akshay, working with Yash went far beyond simply collaborating with a co-star. The actor revealed that he was struck by Yash's extraordinary understanding of filmmaking and his ability to oversee every aspect of the process.

"I've spoken about this before, but he's inspired me more than I can put into words. I've been acting for years and have worked hard to grow as an actor and improve my craft, but what I learned from him was so much beyond just acting."

"When I look at someone like him, he knows every department. He understands editing, lighting, production, and distribution. It made me realise, 'Oh my God, there's so much lacking in me. There's so much more for me to learn.' I've largely been focused on acting, but he has such a complete understanding of filmmaking."

Akshay also praised Yash's ability to connect with audiences and his willingness to take bold creative risks.

"He really understands the pulse of the audience. He understands the mass pulse of the country and is willing to take risks as well. He's a wonderful leader, incredibly knowledgeable and very generous with that knowledge. If you ask him something, he'll take the time to explain it."

Perhaps what impressed Akshay most was Yash's self-belief and the impact he has had on Kannada cinema.

"What inspires me the most is how strongly he believed in himself and then backed himself. He took an industry that wasn't being widely watched across the country and put it on the map. Today, people all over the world have seen his films and are discovering Kannada cinema."

"To elevate an entire industry through your own vision shows how big your thinking has to be. I've been hugely inspired by him."

'A lesson in leadership'

Beyond acting, Yash also carried the enormous responsibility of producing Toxic while simultaneously playing a double role. According to Akshay, what stood out was how effortlessly Yash appeared to manage it all.

"It's amazing how effortlessly he manages so many departments. You're absolutely right when you talk about the responsibility on his shoulders, but he never lets anyone feel it.

"I never felt that he was stressed or worried. He was having fun and genuinely enjoying the process. I think these things come naturally to him. He's naturally a good leader and naturally very patient."

Akshay said he never once saw Yash lose his composure, even while steering a massive production involving a large ensemble cast.

"I've never seen him get flustered by anything. Maybe it's because he always puts the film first, before everyone and everything else. That could be why he's so calm and collected."

"Watching him was really a lesson in leadership. To lead so many departments, hold everything together for such a long period and stay committed to a single vision is remarkable. He's been working on this film for years."

The actor added that bringing together a project of Toxic's scale requires an exceptional mindset.

"To carry one vision through a film of this magnitude, with so many stars and such a huge production, isn't easy. It takes someone built differently to achieve something like this. It's incredibly inspiring.

"Sometimes people only dream about doing what he's doing, but he's actually out there making it happen. Watching that made me look at myself and think, 'If you believe in yourself, you have to back yourself in the same way.' I learned so much simply by observing him."

'He really involved me in the process'

Shedding light on his off-screen bond with Yash, Akshay said one of his favourite memories was how warmly he was welcomed into the larger filmmaking journey.

"There are so many memories. He really involved me in the process of making the film. I think he recognised that I'm passionate about cinema, that I love acting and that I genuinely want to learn as much as possible.

"He saw that in me and invited me to be a part of everything. He was extremely kind in that way."

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic also starred Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.



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