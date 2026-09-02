Kareena Kapoor Khan Regrets Dropping Out After 11th, Reveals Dreams For Sons

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently opened up about why she regrets not completing her education. She spoke about leaving her studies after Class 11 to pursue her passion for films, and how that decision has shaped the way she raises her sons.

Kareena Kapoor Khan told Hanuman Dass, "Education is something I do regret not completing. I never finished my education, and that was something that kind of stayed with me. Even though I had the opportunity, I got into movies and didn't study any further after Class 11."

She added, "I know a lot of people can make fun of that or say whatever they want, but I wanted to prove myself as an actor. That was something I wanted to do - to follow my heart."

Furthermore, she added how she wishes her sons follow their hearts, but also complete their education.

Speaking of how different it is to have grown up with a sister and now to be raising two boys, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "Me and Karisma were two sisters, so having two boys is completely different. It's almost like an out-of-body experience because I never grew up with a brother or a boy sibling. So for me to see Tim and Jay is amazing. And I'm learning each day."

About Daayra

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Daayra. Daayra marks Meghna Gulzar's return to Junglee Pictures after her acclaimed films Talvar and Raazi. While Talvar starred late actor Irrfan Khan and Tabu, Raazi featured Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

The upcoming film is an investigative drama written by Meghna Gulzar, Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani. Saurabh Goswami has served as the cinematographer, while Charu Shree Roy is the editor.

Daayra is backed by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios. The film also marks Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran's first collaboration with Meghna Gulzar.

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