After Going Viral For Her Farm Life, <i>Raaz</i> Actor Malini Sharma Shares A Heartfelt Message

Malini Sharma, best known for her role in Vikram Bhatt's 2002 horror film Raaz, has recently grabbed attention for her life away from the limelight. Reports revealed that the former actor left the entertainment industry years ago and now enjoys a peaceful life on a farm. As social media users began praising her choice and sharing nostalgic posts about her, Malini responded to the love and appreciation she has been receiving from fans.

About Malini Sharma's Post

Malini shared a video and said, "Hi, this is Malini with The Slow Local Diaries. Aap logon ne toh kamaal kar diya. Iski mujhe bilkul ummeed nahi thi (You guys have done an amazing job. I wasn't expecting this at all). Thank you. Gratitude."

Malini also spoke about the sudden increase in calls to her farmstay, The Slow Local. She said the small property has been receiving far more enquiries than usual following the recent attention online.

"I am overwhelmed and actually do not have any words to say. Par ek chhoti si request hai. Hamara farmstay bahut chhota sa hai aur itni saari calls farmstay wale numbers pe process karna hamare liye mushkil ho raha hai (I have a small request. Our farmstay is very small, and it is difficult for us to handle so many calls)," she said.

"Insta pe toh aap mujhe message bhej rahe hain aur bahut saare bhej rahe hain. I will try and reply to all the messages (You guys are sending me so many messages on Instagram)," added Malini.

Malini Sharma In Raaz

Malini appeared in Vikram Bhatt's Raaz in 2002, which starred Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea. The horror film went on to become a major success and is still remembered as one of the most popular horror films of its time.

Although Malini did not play the lead role, she left a lasting impression on audiences. Her appearance in the song Aapke Pyaar Mein became one of the most memorable moments of her brief Bollywood career.

Around the same time, she married actor Priyanshu Chatterjee, who made his debut with Tum Bin in 2001. However, the marriage ended in divorce a few years later.

In 2002, she reportedly walked out of the film Encounter just 48 hours before shooting was due to begin. According to India Today, she had started considering a career behind the camera after spending years as a model and actor.

She eventually stepped away from Bollywood altogether.