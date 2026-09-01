Varun Dhawan's Daughter Lara Meets His Wax Double At Madame Tussauds Singapore

Varun Dhawan has given fans a rare glimpse of his family vacation in Singapore, sharing sweet moments with his wife Natasha Dalal and daughter Lara. The actor, who usually keeps his child away from the public eye, made an exception during the trip but still chose to hide her face in the pictures.

The family visited Madame Tussauds Singapore, where they got to see Varun's wax statue. For the actor, the visit became a special family memory as Lara also got to see her father's statue. In one picture, the little girl looked at the wax figure with curiosity, making the moment even more special for Varun.

Taking to Instagram, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Core memory unlocked. Showed my wife and daughter my statue. Thank you Madame Tussaud's Singapore for the hospitality.”

Varun Dhawan also shared a picture with filmmaker Karan Johar's wax figure. The family enjoyed a beach day, visited Universal Studios and tried different foods during their holiday. Even while taking a break, Varun did not forget his fitness routine and spent some time at the gym.

Other than Varun Dhawan, Madame Tussauds Singapore also has several other popular Indian faces, such as Virat Kohli, Ram Charan, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra, Kajal Aggarwal, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Sridevi.

Varun and Natasha Dalal welcomed Lara in June 2024, after marrying in January 2021.