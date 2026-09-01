'Quit Drinking, Heartbroken, Got Married': Vijay Deverakonda Sums Up 2026

Vijay Devarakonda is in a reflective mood and his recent words at an event have gone viral as he summed up the first eight months of this year in crisp yet meaningful words.

“I was born in 1989, and it has been thrilling every year. Irrespective of whether I had money in my pocket, I would drink Blenders Pride and Glenfiddich (both Scotch whiskies). I gave up drinking,” Vijay said (translated) at the promotional event for Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's brother, Pranay Reddy Vanga's upcoming production, Romanchakam.

His response came after the host asked him about the most ‘romanchakam' (thrilling) moment in 2026.

Without revealing why he gave up drinking, Vijay Devarakonda reflected on his life so far: “I fell in love. Got heartbroken, and I got married. No matter what, it has been thrilling.”

Fans even asked the actor about their ‘vadinamma' (sister-in-law) Rashmika, who's recuperating from a hip injury.

“Your sister-in-law? She's fine. She got injured but is recovering and enjoying at home,” he said.

About the Wedding

The couple had a grand yet private wedding in February, this year.

The couple had a Telugu wedding in the morning, honouring Vijay's cultural roots, followed by a Kodava wedding in the evening, celebrating Rashmika's cultural lineage.

Initially tight‑lipped about rumours of their wedding, the couple had actively been sharing exclusive glimpses of their pre‑wedding festivities with fans since February 23.

Highlights included an exquisite Japanese dinner for guests, pool volleyball, and a friendly cricket match tagged as the "VIROSH Premiere League" on February 23 and 24.

The Sangeet ceremony took place on Tuesday evening at the hill resort of Mementos, followed by an intimate Haldi ceremony and mehendi on February 25.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi director and actor Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director and actor Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, stylist Shravya Varma, Arjun Reddy and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan attended the wedding.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first met on the sets of the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and later collaborated on Dear Comrade (2019). Geetha Govindam, a classic love story, became a huge blockbuster, minting ₹132 crore at the box office.

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