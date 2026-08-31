"It Is Beyond Friendship": Vijay Deverakonda On His Bond With Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Vijay Deverakonda has described his bond with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga as something that goes far beyond a regular actor-director friendship. Speaking at the pre-release event of Romanchakam, where he was the chief guest, Vijay looked back at the journey that began with Arjun Reddy and said the relationship has stayed special to him over the years.

The actor recalled a time when he and Sandeep were trying to make Arjun Reddy without the money, fame or industry backing they have today. At that point, Vijay did not have a ready fan base either, as Pelli Choopulu was yet to release. Despite the uncertainty around the project, the two decided to take the risk.

“Neither of us had any significant money, fame or industry influence at the time,” Vijay said.

Vijay also remembered how the Vanga family stood behind Arjun Reddy when making the film was still a big gamble. He thanked Pranay Reddy Vanga and Sandeep's father for supporting the project financially, including by selling agricultural land to invest in the film.

While Arjun Reddy went on to become a major turning point for both Vijay and Sandeep, the actor said what he took away from that phase was not limited to the film's success.

“Working with Sandeep gave me a lot of experiences and conversations which have stayed with me throughout my life,” he said.

For Vijay, the bond they built during those difficult days remains just as important. He made it clear that his support for Sandeep is not linked only to their professional history.

“I will go to any extent for that filmmaker. I believe Sandeep would do the same for me."

Explaining why he attended the Romanchakam event, Vijay said, “I could not say no to Sandeep's invitation.”

The actor also spoke warmly about Romanchakam lead Sumanth Prabhas. He recalled noticing the youngster's passion for cinema and said he always felt Sumanth could become an actor or director.

Vijay has also been supporting the film as part of its promotional campaign. He wished Sumanth, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Pranay Reddy Vanga and the entire team luck ahead of the release.

Romanchakam, directed by debutant Venugopal Reddy, is a youthful film that mixes romance, comedy and suspense. Sumanth Prabhas and Ananthika Sanilkumar play the lead roles.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is presenting the film, while Pranay Reddy Vanga is producing it under Bhadrakali Pictures. The film is set to release worldwide on September 3.