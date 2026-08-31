3-Year-Old Tied To Chair, Slapped, Assaulted At Delhi Day Care, Shows Video

She pushes the three-year-old who is in a small yellow plastic chair across the tiled floor with her legs and then once in a corner, she begins to slap him hard, shows a disturbing video from a play school in Delhi.

The incident was reported from Makoons Play School in the Maujpur area of Northeast Delhi. Delhi Police has registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Four persons have been named as accused in the case: the school's director Sunita Bansal, principal Neelam, and teachers Simran and Pooja. A caretaker has been arrested, police said.

According to the child's parents, the school initially denied that any assault had taken place. The parents had to pay Rs 1,500 to obtain the classroom CCTV footage, which allegedly showed the assault.

CCTV video shows the teacher pushing the child's chair across the floor with her leg

The abuse came to notice when the three-year-old child complained of ear pain to his parents. They also noticed visible bruises on his face and arms. Promptly, the parents took the child to a doctor, who reportedly informed them that both eardrums were swollen and that the injuries appeared to be the result of physical assault.

The parents then approached the school administration and raised concerns about possible abuse. However, according to the child's father, the school denied that any physical assault had taken place.

The parents subsequently requested access to the classroom CCTV cameras. The father alleged that the school administration demanded Rs 1,500 in exchange for the CCTV login credentials and access. The school provided the CCTV footage after the payment was made.

The child's mother reviewed footage from August 16, 17, and 18.

According to the family, the footage shows the child being tied to a chair using an apron, while a teacher and caretaker were seen physically mistreating and assaulting the child.

"He was tied up with an apron for three hours and subjected to continuous beatings," the boy's father told NDTV.