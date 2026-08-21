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Teacher Arrested After Girl, 14, Dies On Way To Terminate Pregnancy In Jammu

The victim, a resident of Kishtwar district's Chhatroo area, was referred from the District Hospital in Kishtwar to Doda for specialised treatment for termination of the pregnancy but died en route.

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Teacher Arrested After Girl, 14, Dies On Way To Terminate Pregnancy In Jammu
a police official said an FIR has been registered under relevant sections.
Representational
  • A 14-year-old schoolgirl died while being taken for emergency pregnancy termination in Jammu Kashmir
  • A government school teacher allegedly impregnated the minor and has been arrested by police
  • The girl was referred from Kishtwar District Hospital to Doda for specialised medical treatment
What is the current status of the POCSO case?
Kishtwar:

A 14-year-old schoolgirl died while being rushed to Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district for emergency medical intervention to terminate her pregnancy. A government school teacher, who allegedly impregnated minor, has been arrested.

Officials said the victim, a resident of Kishtwar district's Chhatroo area, was referred from the District Hospital in Kishtwar to Doda for specialised treatment for termination of the pregnancy but died en route.

Confirming the incident, a police official said an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act, and the accused teacher has been taken into custody.

"An FIR has been lodged and the accused has been arrested. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the minor's pregnancy and death," the official said.

The incident has triggered outrage in the area, with locals demanding strict action and accountability.

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