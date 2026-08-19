"J&K Important Part Of India": US Ambassador Sergio Gor In Srinagar

In a big shout-out to India's stated position on Jammu and Kashmir, United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday called the Union Territory "an important part of India". Gor arrived in Srinagar for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"Kashmir is an important part of India. I am visiting the place for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place," Gor said after his meeting with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

"We had a very warm meeting and we look forward to building on our relationship," Gor told mediapersons with Omar Abdullah standing by his side.

This is the first visit by the top US diplomat, who also serves as President Trump's Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, to Kashmir since Operation Sindoor last year.

Gor's visit is seen as a significant US diplomatic engagement in recent years amid heightened strategic developments in the region.

Speaking about the meeting with Gor, Omar Abdullah said that he had the opportunity to discuss US-India relations with a focus on Jammu and Kashmir.

"We had a very good meeting. We had an opportunity to discuss the relations between our two countries, but with specific focus on what the US can do with Jammu and Kashmir. There are obviously certain legacy issues that, over time, we will be working to resolve, but we look forward to taking this conversation further," Abdullah said.

Noting that the conversation will continue between Washington, New Delhi and Srinagar, Abdullah said: "We are very hopeful and optimistic that the engagement between the United States of America and Jammu and Kashmir will both widen and deepen in the years ahead."

One of Gor's most significant remarks came on the US travel advisory for the region. Gor said Washington regularly reviews its travel warnings and indicated that the advisory for Jammu and Kashmir could be reconsidered.

Praising the improving security situation in the Valley, Gor said while he cannot make any "big announcement" on the revision of the US advisory to its citizens, the administration may look into it.

"New Delhi, the chief minister here, the government here - we believe - have made some incredible steps toward keeping this area safer and making it more secure. And so we will be looking at whether the travel warning that is recommended by the United States is something that should be downgraded," he said.

"This is a beautiful area. I think a lot of Americans would enjoy coming here and seeing the beauty."

The US advisory has remained an issue of concern for the Jammu and Kashmir administration, particularly as the government seeks to attract more international tourists. A formal easing of the advisory could give a boost to efforts to project the Valley as a safe destination for foreign visitors.

For now, no change to the US travel advisory has been announced. But Gor's comments suggest the issue is being actively examined in Washington.

US diplomats have visited the region in the past, including during political engagements ahead of the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. But Gor's remarks on the region being an "important part of India", coupled with his indication that Washington may review its travel advisory, are likely to attract attention in both New Delhi and Srinagar.