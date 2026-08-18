Surat Girl, 5, Dies Of Food Poisoning. Family Blames <i>Kaju-Paneer</i> Takeout

A seemingly harmless takeout dinner at a Surat restaurant turned fatal for a five-year-old girl and landed four members of her family in the hospital.

The family has alleged they fell ill after consuming Kaju-Paneer Curry from a local restaurant. Five members were hospitalised, and five-year-old Arya died during treatment.

What Happened

The family lives in Ranujadham Society in Surat city. It had ordered the dish from Sheetal Restaurant. According to the family, at around 4 am on August 16, Ashokbhai Kalsaria and one of his daughters complained of severe stomach pain. At around 9 am, they received treatment at a local clinic, but their condition worsened. Soon, the health of other family members deteriorated.

All affected family members were taken to the city's Sadvichar Hospital. Arya died within 15 to 20 minutes of arriving at the hospital emergency room, said the family.

Arya's father Ashokbhai, his wife, and their two daughters are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Doctors tested them positive for food poisoning.

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Gujarat Health Minister Orders Action

In the wake of the accident, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya convened an urgent video conference with District Health Officer Dr Anil Patel and Surat Municipal Corporation official Dr Umrigar to review the situation.

He directed authorities to ensure the hospital provides optimal medical care to the surviving family members.

The minister has also ordered the immediate sealing of Sheetal Restaurant and instructed local municipal and district health officers to initiate strict legal action against those responsible.