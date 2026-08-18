Indian Woman In Australia Fined Rs 1.3 Lakh After Shower Steam Sets Off Fire Alarm

An Indian woman living in Australia has sparked an online debate after claiming she was fined A$1,800, roughly Rs 1.3 lakh, after steam from a five-minute shower allegedly triggered a building fire alarm. In an Instagram video, the woman named Vamika expresses her surprise and goes on to explain what happened. She said that she had taken a shower for around five minutes and had not switched on the bathroom exhaust fan because she gets cold easily. Moments later, the building's fire alarm started ringing.

Initially, she thought the alarm might have been part of a fire drill. However, a building manager soon entered her apartment to respond to the alert, and she realised the alarm had apparently been triggered while she was showering. The woman was particularly surprised by the location of the alarm, questioning why a fire detector had been installed so close to the bathroom.

She later claimed that she was hit with an A$1,800 charge following the incident, which she understood to be related to the fire service response.

Here's the video:

Her experience prompted discussion online, with users debating whether ordinary shower steam could trigger a fire alarm and whether residents should be held responsible for the cost of an emergency response in such cases.

Some users argued that a properly positioned fire alarm should not be easily triggered by shower steam and suggested that the building's alarm system may be overly sensitive. Others felt that residents should be warned or given a first-time exemption before being charged such a large amount.

One user wrote, "I have been in the same situation: deny the chargers. A fire alarm cannot be triggered with steam from a shower; it means the alarms are sensitive, and you shouldn't cover the fire truck cost of $1800."

Another said, "Probably they shouldn't charge you for the first time unless it's your usual habit." A third asked, "How did that happen though? How can fire alarm trigger with hot water or steam ?"

A fourth added, "Dude, you need to ask them to check the alarams... it isnt your fault."