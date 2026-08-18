"Something Exciting Is Coming": Ekta Kapoor Says <i>Naagin</i> Franchise Will Go Beyond TV

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin has been one of Indian television's most popular supernatural franchises for years. Known for its mix of fantasy, romance, and drama, the show has built a loyal audience across multiple seasons. Now, the producer has hinted at taking the hit franchise beyond television, raising the possibility of a big-screen adaptation.

Ekta took to Instagram to share a video featuring the actresses who have stepped into the iconic role of Naagin over the years. The clip celebrated the franchise's journey on television while also teasing the possibility of it making its way to the big screen. The text overlay on the video read, "For 11 years, Naagin has ruled the small screen. Now Balaji Telefilms Ltd is ready to take the iconic franchise beyond TV."

In the caption, Ekta wrote, “Something exciting is coming! #WaitForIt Happy Nag Panchami!" read the side note.

The details about the film and its cast are still under wraps. Ekta is yet to reveal the actress who will play the lead role.

More about the Naagin franchise

The Naagin franchise first premiered in 2015 with Mouni Roy in the lead alongside Arjun Bijlani. The supernatural drama quickly emerged as one of Indian television's biggest hits.

Mouni reprised her role in the second season, while Surbhi Jyoti took over as the lead in the third instalment. Nia Sharma fronted the fourth season, which was cut short amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Surbhi Chandna then headlined the fifth season, followed by Tejasswi Prakash, who took on the lead role in season six after her Bigg Boss 15 victory.

The seventh season premiered in 2025 and featured Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Eisha Singh, Namik Paul, and Kanika Mann, among others. The season concluded on June 14, 2026, marking the end of its television run as the franchise now looks set to venture into a new format.