Dhruv Vikram Reacts After Anupama Parameswaran's Comments On 'Narcissistic' Ex Go Viral

Dhruv Vikram has found himself in the spotlight over questions surrounding his personal life following a recent statement by actress Anupama Parameswaran. The pair was rumoured to be dating after working together on their film Bison Kaalamaadan.

Anupama spoke about facing narcissism and control in a two-year relationship with an unnamed ex-boyfriend. Her remarks sparked speculation online that she was referring to Dhruv. Now, the actor has admitted that the constant scrutiny surrounding his personal life can affect him at times.

Speaking at an India Today roundtable, Dhruv opened up about how he deals with the constant attention and scrutiny surrounding his personal life. “When you sign up for this line of work, you understand very early that scrutiny can possibly be part of the territory. As beautiful as the job is, it comes with many different sides. You learn to embrace all of them,” the actor said.

“To be honest, I cannot say it hasn't affected me. Personally, it is important to anchor yourself in reality, know what you are, know what you stand for, and protect everyone you love fiercely. When you're aligned with the truth and know what anchors you, scrutiny can only go so far,” he added.

Dhruv said that, over time, he has learned to rely on himself and focus on his inner growth. “You protect yourself in a bubble with the people you love as much as you can. I think the support that I have had has been very important to me,” he said.

What was Anupama Parameswaran's statement?

Anupama Parameswaran spoke about experiencing 'narcissistic abuse' in a past relationship. During her appearance on Dhanya Verma's YouTube channel, the actress opened up about her former partner's controlling behaviour and the impact it had on both her personal and professional life.

Anupama also spoke about the restrictions she allegedly faced during the relationship, claiming that she was not allowed to promote her film Dragon.

While she did not reveal the identity of her former partner, her comments prompted speculation online about Dhruv Vikram, whom she had previously been rumoured to date. However, neither Anupama nor Dhruv ever publicly confirmed that they were in a relationship.



