'Disgusting, Sick And Shameless': Jr NTR Slams AI-Morphed <i>Chuttamalle</i> Video Of Janhvi Kapoor, Vows Legal Action

Earlier today, Janhvi Kapoor was yet again targeted with a disturbing AI-generated video of her song Chuttamalle from Devara, in which she appeared alongside Jr NTR. The AI video, which is going viral, is a morphed version of the actress's appearance that has been digitally altered to create sexually explicit imagery that was never a part of the original song.

Jr NTR took to X to slam such distasteful videos being made, firmly asserting that he would take legal action.

He wrote, "Disgusting, sick and shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where 'Matrudevo Bhava' is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words."

He continued, "To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it. Please do not watch, share or engage with such content. Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter."

"This is a serious issue, and I urge all the state governments and the Government of India to act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of AI," concluded the actor.

About Devara

Chuttamalle is a romantic melody highlighting the chemistry between the lead characters. The song is set against breathtaking backdrops of wilderness and beaches and is narrated from the viewpoint of the female lead, played by Janhvi Kapoor.

The lyrics capture the deep emotions she feels in the presence of her love interest (Jr NTR). Composed by Anirudh Ravichander and written by Ramajogayya Sastry, the vocals are given by Shilpa Rao, with choreography by Bosco Martis. Chuttamalle was released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

The first film featured Jr NTR alongside a star-studded cast of Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shina Chacko and Narain. The film hit theatres on September 27, 2024.

In this film, Jr NTR takes on a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. His character is pivotal to the storyline, which revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux. It was produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting it.

The film was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

It concluded with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger, setting the stage for the next saga. While fans have been eagerly anticipating a sequel, the latest announcement has left them excited.

ALSO READ | 'A Must-Watch': Jr NTR Reviews Fahadh Faasil's Don't Trouble The Trouble